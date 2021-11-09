Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 105,953.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

