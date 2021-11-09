Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average is $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.