Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $233,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.