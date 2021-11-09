12,500 Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOPN. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.