Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.