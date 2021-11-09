Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

