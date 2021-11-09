Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.29.

TDG stock opened at $674.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

