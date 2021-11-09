US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

