US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.