Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price at $16.46

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $11.72 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

