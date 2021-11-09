SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $377,072.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $3.63 million and $377,072.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 116% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,491.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.16 or 0.01027038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00275636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00224421 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00028721 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

