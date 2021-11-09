FintruX Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,153.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $7,153.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

