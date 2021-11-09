Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Invitae stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

