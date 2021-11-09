Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

