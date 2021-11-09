Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,081,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 118,006.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

