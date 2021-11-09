Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

