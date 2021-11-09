Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,978,986 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.