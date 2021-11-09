Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

GLPI stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.