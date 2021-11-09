Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 692.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,903 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.