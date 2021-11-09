Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,510 shares during the quarter. Veritex makes up approximately 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Veritex stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,649 shares of company stock worth $974,044. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

