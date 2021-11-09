Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,980 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 45.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 209,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,951,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

