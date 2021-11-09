Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,900 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $82,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $93,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

