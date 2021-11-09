Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,460 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hillenbrand worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

HI opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

