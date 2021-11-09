Analysts Set Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price at $147.67

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.35 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.