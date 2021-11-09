Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.12 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

