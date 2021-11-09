Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $3.91 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00005759 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $43.75 million and $717,337.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

