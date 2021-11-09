Empirical Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Tuesday Morning comprises 1.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

