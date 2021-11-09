Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock Position Lifted by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

NYSE:ZH opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

