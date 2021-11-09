Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986,120 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

ENBL opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

