Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

