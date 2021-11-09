Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $544,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

