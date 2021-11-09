Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25,173.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $254,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 161,704 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 249,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.