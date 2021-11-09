Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $1,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,058,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.70.

ANTM opened at $426.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

