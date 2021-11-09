Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

