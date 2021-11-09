KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.62. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.