Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0068

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $471.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,089,123 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

