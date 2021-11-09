Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

