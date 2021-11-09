CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

CPLG opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $909.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorePoint Lodging stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

