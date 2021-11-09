Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.