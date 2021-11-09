Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $1,040.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00485328 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,335,438 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

