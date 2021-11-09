Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

UAA stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

