KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $104,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.