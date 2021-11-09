Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $78,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after buying an additional 852,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

HOG stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

