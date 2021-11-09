Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

