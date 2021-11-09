TheStreet Upgrades Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

