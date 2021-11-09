Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 119,673 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 429.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.