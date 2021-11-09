Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

