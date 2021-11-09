Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

