Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTEC opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

