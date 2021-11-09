Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.95

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 172622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.