Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oak Street Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Oak Street Health worth $70,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

